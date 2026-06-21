Special Talk Highlights Changing scenario of Higher Education in India

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GAURISAGAR: Prof Alak Kumar Buragohain, Vice-Chancellor of Royal Global University, Assam, participated as a guest speaker at a special talk on the changing scenario of higher education in India, jointly organised by the Dikhowmukh College and Sibsagar Commerce College on Saturday at Dikhowmukh College, Sivasagar. Addressing the students, Prof Buragohain spoke on the importance of skill-based education in the current times, as embodied in the new education policy.

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