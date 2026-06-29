Specially-Abled Student Birina Chaura Receives Artificial Leg After Support Initiative

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Birina Chaura, daughter of Dinesh Chaura and Ritu Chaura, a resident of Athabari and a student of class 7 in Demow Town MV School, is a specially-abled girl and does not have a leg. Her story was highlighted in “The Sentinel” on June 9, and on social media as well as in electronic media. After the news spread, Rajya Sabha MP Jogen Mohan visited the residence of Birina Chaura in Athabari near Demow on June 10 and initiated the necessary arrangements for the fitting of an artificial limb. All required support was ensured for her travel to Guwahati for medical treatment, along with other essential facilities, by MP Jogen Mohan. Birna Chaura, along with her parents, went to Amingaon in Tolaram Bafna Artificial Limb and Caliper Centre, and finally, on June 27 (Saturday), an artificial limb was installed in her leg. She feels happy and thanks the Chief Minister. Her family member thanked Tolaram Bafna Artificial Limb and Caliper Centre, media, Jogen Mohan MP, and ATTSA leaders.

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