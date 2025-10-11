Speech competition on adolescent mental health organized in Goalpara

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: A speech competition on ‘Addiction and Mental Health in Adolescents’ was organized on Friday at the Nidhanuram Rajbongshi Memorial Civil Hospital, Goalpara, marking an important initiative to raise awareness among young students about pressing mental health issues.

The event was conducted in the presence of Dr Prasanta Kumar Borah, JDHS, Dr Upamoy Nath, nodal officer of district mental health programme, and many other dignitaries. Their presence emphasized the importance of addressing adolescent mental health and substance abuse through education and community involvement.

Numerous schools from across Goalpara district participated in the competition. Among the participants, Mother Mary School stood first and PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya Goalpara stood second in the contest.

The awards were won by Ayushi Shivam of Mother Mary and Shaurya Sangam of Kendriya Vidyalaya for their insightful and articulate speech that impressed both the judges and the audience.

