Speeding pick-up truck crashes into shop in Numaligarh; One injured

A terrible road accident occurred on National Highway 39 at Telgahrmat under the Numaligarh police station. A speeding Bolero pick-up truck rammed into a parked motorcycle and a shop.
BOKAKHAT: A terrible road accident occurred on National Highway 39 at Telgahrmat under the Numaligarh police station. A speeding Bolero pick-up truck rammed into a parked motorcycle and a shop. While one person was injured, several others narrowly escaped the mishap. The Bolero pick-up (registration number AS02DC9460), which was transporting fish, crashed into the shop located beside the road and a Pulsar bike parked there.

