SPIC MACAY to host Pandit Omkar Dadarkar’s classical recitals in upper Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The SPIC MACAY Dibrugarh Chapter will organize a series of Hindustani classical vocal recitals by renowned vocalist Pandit Omkar Dadarkar from January 5 to 7, 2026, at select educational institutions across Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts.

Pandit Omkar Dadarkar is regarded as one of the most respected vocalists of the present generation and is widely admired for his refined gayaki and deep-rooted classical approach. Trained in the Gwalior and Jaipur-Atrauli gharanas, he has performed extensively at major music festivals and prestigious venues in India and abroad. He is also a recipient of the prestigious Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar.

