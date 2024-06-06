SPICMACAY Dibrugarh Chapter to Launch Sanskriti Yatra Workshops Promoting Indian Art Forms in Assam Schools

DIBRUGARH: SPICMACAY, Dibrugarh Chapter is all set to conduct Sanskriti Yatra, a workshop demonstration series promoting the Indian art forms and culture amongst school students, from June 10. The programme is sponsored by the Governor of Assam Gulab Chand Kataria.

The Dibrugarh Chapter of SPICMACAY aims to cover 15 government schools in the districts of Upper Assam, comprising Dibrugarh and Charaideo in the first phase. In the second phase, the chapter will cover districts such as Tinsukia, Majuli, Sivasagar, Lakhimpur and Dhemaji.

Renowned Xattriya dancers and Sahitya Natak Akademi Awardees, Anita Sharma and Bhaben Borbayan, along with Dr. Jadab Borah, Xattriya dancer and Assistant Professor, Dibrugarh University, will conduct workshops in select schools of the Upper Assam districts, training and enriching students with the knowledge and technique of the Xattriya dance form.

SPICMACAY i.e. the Society for Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture amongst Youth, is a voluntary organization with over 300 chapters, that actively seeks to promote Indian cultural heritage through the display of Indian music, dance, crafts and other aspects. Through the Sanskriti Yatra Programme, funded by the Governor of Assam, the Dibrugarh Chapter of SPICMACAY is optimistic that the workshops shall provide an opportunity to the young school students to interact and learn from renowned artists.

By reaching out to a number of schools in different districts, the Dibrugarh Chapter of SPICMACAY hopes to inspire students to cultivate an interest and pursue Indian cultural art forms.

