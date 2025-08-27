Spreading of rice weevil near FCI godown creates problem for residents

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The residents staying near the vicinity of Food Corporation of India (FCI) godown in Chaulkhowa, Dibrugarh are facing problems due to the spreading of rice weevil in the entire locality. In the daytime, the residents cannot open their windows due to the heavy bombardment of rice weevil.

The rice weevils can fly up to a distance but are not harmful to humans or pets and don’t carry any disease. However, they can cause damage to stored food products, gardens, and plants. “The rice weevils are damaging our food. They are creating immense problems in our locality. For the last several years, we have been facing the problem but the FCI has not done enough to stop the spreading of this fly,” a local resident alleged.

Allegations have been levelled against the FCI for not doing the fumigation and spraying properly.

Speaking to The Sentinel, Adarash Borsaikia, Divisional Manager, FCI, Dibrugarh, said, “We have done the fumigation and spraying but we are having problems due to the humid climate condition. We will look into the matter.”

The Chaulkhowa FCI godown has a capacity of 17600 metric tonnes and supply is mostly done in the two districts of Charaideo and Dibrugarh.

