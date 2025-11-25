Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s birth centenary celebrations conclude in Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: A comprehensive programme, which commenced on November 8 in commemoration of the birth centenary of Sri Sathya Sai Baba, concluded on November 23. The events were jointly organized by the Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organization, Golaghat, the Sri Sathya Sai Seva Samiti, Golaghat, and the Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar School, with the cooperation of the parents.

Sunday’s programme included the lighting of lamps, hoisting of the ‘Prashanti’ flag, chanting of the Ashtottara Shatanamavali (108 names of the Lord), devotional singing by the students of Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar School, and the distribution of food items and Narayan Seva (service to the needy). The items distributed at the old age home included rice, lentils, paneer (Indian cheese), soybeans, green vegetables, potatoes, onions, biscuits, ghee, oil, and clothing. The officials of the old-age home welcomed everyone and expressed their gratitude.

In the evening, a bhajan (devotional singing) programme was held. Following this, one hundred lamps were lit, and further bhajan and kirtan (devotional singing) sessions were conducted, while the school and temple premises were beautifully decorated.

