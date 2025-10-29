Sri Sri Chhath Brata Mahotsav concludes with devotion in Demow

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Sri Sri Chhath Brata Mahotsav was celebrated with religious fervour and devotion in Demow’s Nitai road Chhath ghat on Monday and Tuesday. On Monday afternoon, the devotees thronged the ghats to perform rituals. Cultural icon Zubeen Garg was paid tributes near Nitai road ghat on Monday and Tuesday. On Monday midnight, the devotees lit earthen lamps near the bank of the Demow river and prayed. After the end of the puja, prasad, thekhua, was distributed among the people on Tuesday morning.

