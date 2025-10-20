Srimanta Sankardev birth anniversary celebration by Bokakhat District Branch

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Bokakhat District Branch of the Srimanta Sankardev Sangha on Sunday celebrated the 577th birth anniversary of the great saint Srimanta Sankardev, along with a district-level Children, Youth, and Mother Gathering. The event was held at the district branch Namghar, organized under the hospitality of the Sadar Regional Branch and with the support of the people of the Bokakhat sub-division.

The meeting was conducted under the chairmanship of district branch President Soneswar Ahom, and the inaugural lamp-lighting ceremony was performed by Dewanjan Bora, Joint Secretary of the Srimanta Sankardev Sangha. A souvenir publication was also released by Dharmeswar Hazarika, a member of the parent committee.

