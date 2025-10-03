Srimanta Sankardev’s birth anniversary celebrated at Bordihingia Bornamghar

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The 577th birth anniversary of Srimanta Sankardev was celebrated at Bordihingia Bornamghar with a two-day programme under the aegis of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha.

On the second day, the morning session began with Pratah Prasanga conducted by Dharmeswar Hazarika, former President of Bokakhat District Srimanta Sankardev Sangha. The ceremonial flag was hoisted by Hemchandra Baruah, President of the Celebration Committee.

Expressing deep grief at the demise of Assam’s beloved singer Zubeen Garg, a lamp was lit by retired Headmaster Mukheswar Saikia. A tree plantation programme was carried out by retired employees Dwijen Baruah, Gunin Hazarika, and Rewa Hazarika.

After this, the exhibition stall (Bhagat Bhraman) was inaugurated by social worker Bisheshwar Kakoti. The open session began with the women’s Diha Naam performance. The meeting was presided over by former Gaonburha Lokeswar Hazarika and was inaugurated by retired Headmaster Jatin Baruah. The designated child speakers were Darshanjyoti Saikia and Krittika Hazarika.

As distinguished guests, speeches were delivered by Badan Saikia (President, Bordihingia Bornamghar Management Committee), Hem Bora (social worker, Rodihingia village), eminent writer Lokda Hazarika, and Dharmeswar Hazarika, President of the Central Library of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha, who was also specially felicitated on the occasion.

In the evening, the ceremonial lamp was lit by Namghariya Donda Hazarika and Bhuvan Gogoi. Prizes for the various competitions held on Wednesday were also distributed on Thursday.

