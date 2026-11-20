A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The three-day Srimanta Sankardeva International Conclave 2026 was held from November 13 to 15 across Majuli and Golaghat. Organised by the Social Development Forum (SDF) with Majuli University and the Assam College Teachers' Association (ACTA), the event brought together national and international delegates to promote Srimanta Sankardeva's philosophy alongside sustainable development.

Inaugurated by Majuli University VC Prof Nirode Baruah, the conclave featured visits to Auniati Sattra and sessions on NEP 2020, Majuli's Mukha Shilpa, the bamboo bioeconomy, industrial net-zero goals, and climate resilience.

A special session on 'The Role of NGOs in Achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)' highlighted the contribution of civil society organisations to grassroots development, community participation, social innovation, and sustainable livelihoods.

Following a valedictory ceremony at Debraj Roy College (Autonomous), graced by Dibrugarh University's Dr Surajit Borkotokey, the programme ended with a field visit to Kaziranga National Park, reinforcing collective efforts for Majuli's UNESCO World Heritage recognition.