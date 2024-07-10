SSB Rangia IG Sudhir Verma visits sector headquarters, leads afforestation drive

Rangia: Sudhir Verma, I.G, Frontier SSB Guwahati on his field visit at sector headquarters, Rangia received the Ceremonial Guard of Honour at SHQ SSB Rangia. He also planted a tree as a part of SSB drive for afforestation. He held Sainik Sammelan at 24Bn Rangia and BOP-Patkijuli & Darranga 64 BN SSB. He visited Darranga-Nganglam gate and had interaction with DC&SP of Tamulpur and DC, SSP & ADC of Samdrup Jongkhar (Bhutan).

Rajiv Rana, DIG SHQ Rangia apprised the visiting officer for preparedness and welfare activities of SHQ Rangia and its field units.

The officer reviewing the security and operations preparedness also interacted with the Officers and troops and briefed them on the welfare programmes and other civic action programmes that could be extended to SSB personnel and local public. A group of officials and officers also attended the programme.

