SSB Rangia Observes International Yoga Day with Four-Day Program

Rangia: In connection with the celebration of 10th International Yoga Day, Sector Head Quarter of Sashatra Seema Bal (SSB) organised a four day-long yoga activities which will culminate on June 21.

The programme is being organised under the direction and initiatives of Rajiv Rana, DIG, SHQ, SSB Rangia. In today’s inaugural programme, Yoga was performed by the officers and officials of Sector Head quarter, Rangia.

A Jingle and Family video contest on Yoga was also held through My govt. Platform and My Bharat portal. In connection with the International Yoga Day workshop, lecture and Yoga performance will be held at Sector headquarters’ campus of SSB Rangia Hahara. All officers and officials including wards of SHQ Rangia will take active part in the programmes.

