‘Hengul-Haital’ cane-fans, a unique handicraft of Majuli Xatra

LAKHIMPUR: The cane and bamboo crafts of Assam is rich in sylvan resources and the availability of raw material of great versatility forms. It has taken an integral part of the cultural life and economy of the State. The inhabitants of the State have their own bamboo and cane products which have been the integral parts of their culture. One of such cane products is the cane-fan (fan made of cane) with distinctive style of creating typical designs in cane crafts.

Of late, ‘Majulir Xahitya’, a voluntary organization has taken an effort to upgrade this handicraft of the Xatra, which is famous nationally and internationally as a unique handicraft of Assam, into a field of employment for the upcoming generations. This beautiful cane-fan, decorated with ‘Hengul-Haital’ and sewn with velvet fabrics, is a symbol of the heritage and nobility of the Xatras. The Xatras of Majuli, since their establishment, have been widely manufactured the cane-fans along with other handicrafts. History says that Ahom kings were honoured with this special cane product and the British rulers and administrative officers were also greeted by presenting the same. Cane-fan is popular especially as royal gift. It is also a special attraction for both native and foreign tourists. However, the production of that resource and the huge commercial potential of the same has not been patronized till date.

Under such circumstances, voluntary organization ‘Majulir Xahitya’ has come forward in this regard and undertaken an initiative for the industrialization and commercialization by organizing a workshop on making of cane-fan. The workshop will commence from July 8 under the sponsorship of the Oil India Limited, Duliajan and in collaboration with Auniati Higher Secondary School. Initially in the workshop, a few interested and selected youths will be given training in preparation and use of Hengul-Haital, making of ‘Lati’ and ‘Nal’ (handle) of the fan, knitting and tying of the fan.

According to a press statement issued by the president and secretary of the ‘Majulir Xahitya’, youths interested in taking the training in the workshop should collect the prescribed forms by July 1. The organizers have urged the interested persons to contact the president and secretary of the organization in their mobile numbers 9101115649 or 8134073334 for more details of the upcoming workshop.

