SSB sponsors educational tour for students of Indo-Bhutan bordering villages

OUR CORRESPONDENT



UDALGURI: The 23 rd SSB battalion has sponsored an educational tour for 20 selected students of Indo-Bhutan bordering villages and these selected students were taken to Guwahati where they interacted with DGP Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta, IIT Dean Professor A S Anchal Kumar and others on Wednesday.

Rohitashwa, the Commandant of 23rd SSB Lalpool, gave a free track suit, cap, mask, copy, pen and national flag to the students and flagged off their tour. The students were taken to IIT Guwahati and Dean Professor A S Anchal Kumar apprised the students about the selection procedure of IIT and the faculties. Later, the students were taken to the DGP's office where Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta presented them textbooks. The students also visited Umananda Temple, Akashvani, Planetarium, and Doordarshan Bhavan. The parents of the students also accompanied the tour.

Also Watch: Tea workers stage protest demanding hike in daily wages

Also Read: CM Sarbananda Sonowal attends public rallies at various places in Majuli







