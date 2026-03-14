SSB's 64th Battalion Holds Free Veterinary Camp for Farmers in Tamulpur Border Village

The 64th Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) organised a free Veterinary Clinical Assistance (VCA) camp at Matangapar village in Tamulpur district on Friday, as part of its ongoing efforts to promote development in border areas and strengthen ties between security forces and local communities.

The camp, held under the jurisdiction of the Daranga Border Outpost (BOP), was presided over by Dr E Chaoba Singh from the SSB Frontier Headquarters in Guwahati.

Local farmers participated actively in the initiative, bringing their livestock — including cows, calves, goats, and pigs — for health check-ups and expert consultations from the veterinary team.

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