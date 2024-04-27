St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School of Doomdooma felicitated meritorious students

DOOMDOOMA: The authority of St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Doomdooma organized a felicitation programme at the school on Wednesday afternoon to felicitate its students who successfully cleared the HSLC Examination this year. The programme began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp. In her address, the manager of the school Sister Martha Telen congratulated the students for their success. She also thanked the principal and the teachers of the school for the good result. On behalf of the successful students, Tushar Patra addressed the gathering and thanked the school authority and teachers for their guidance and support. The representative of the teachers Abhijit Khataniar also addressed the gathering and congratulated the successful students.

The students of the school presented a few cultural items in the programme. The pass percentage of St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Doomdooma was 98.75%. Out of the total 80 candidates who sat for the examination, 79 passed. Of these, 68 candidates passed in first division and 11 in second division. Four students got distinction and 23 students got star marks. Two students of the school, Tushar Patra and Pritam Deka have secured 100% marks in Advanced Mathematics.

