State BJP president Dilip Saikia lays foundation for 15-km road project in Sipajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Darrang-Udalguri Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia laid the foundation stone for the reconstruction and development of a 15-km stretch of road from Naharbari to Namkhola under the Sipajhar Assembly Constituency in Darrang district on Friday at Deomornoi.

The important road, which forms part of the Mangaldai-Majikuchi road and lies along the border of Darrang and Udalguri districts, is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 43 crore 77 lakh under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme for the year 2024-25.

Addressing a public meeting held at the premises of Deomornoi Higher Secondary School on the occasion, Parliamentarian Saikia stated that the BJP-led Central government has consistently prioritised the overall development of the Northeast and has been providing the necessary funds for the region. He added that the road construction project is a reflection of this commitment.

He expressed hope that the project would be completed within the next one and a half years and said that, once completed, it would address the long-standing transportation difficulties faced by the people of the area.

