State Handloom Expo 2025-26 inaugurated in Dibrugarh, Showcasing India’s Rich Weaving Heritage

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: The State Handloom Expo (Hathkargha Mela) 2025-26 was ceremonially inaugurated on Wednesday at Jeoti Moral Sangha's Field, Chiring Chapori, Dibrugarh. The 14-day exhibition, organized by the North East People's Development Federation (NEPDF), Guwahati, aims to promote Indian handloom products and extend support to local weavers. The event is sponsored by the Development Commissioner for Handlooms, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, under the National Handloom Development Programme (NHDP).

The expo will remain open to the public for 14 days, offering a vibrant platform for cultural exchange, craftsmanship, and celebration of India's rich handloom tradition.

Also Read: State Handloom Expo, 2025–26 Begins in Dibrugarh