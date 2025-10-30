State Handloom Expo (Hathkargha Mela) 2025–26 inaugurated at Margherita

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: The State Handloom Expo (Hathkargha Mela) 2025-26 was ceremonially inaugurated on Tuesday at the Margherita Central Field by Urkhao Gwra Brahma, Minister for Handloom, Textiles & Sericulture, Government of Assam. The 14-day expo features 62 stalls representing weavers and artisans from Assam, West Bengal, Jammu & Kashmir, Nagaland, and many more states exhibiting a diverse range of handloom and textile products. The event aims to promote traditional weaving practices, create market linkages for rural artisans, and celebrate the cultural richness of India’s textile heritage. The expo will remain open to the public till November 9 at the Margherita Central Field. The exhibition is being organized by the Assam Apex Weavers & Artisans Co-operative Federation Ltd. (ARTFED) under the National Handloom Development Programme (NHDP), in collaboration with the Development Commissioner for Handlooms, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India. The inaugural programme was attended by Prohlad Gowala Vice-Chairperson, ARTFED, Anand Kumar Sarmah, Chairman Margherita Municipal Board, Pritom Gogoi, Assistant Commissioner, Margherita, Champak Saikia, Assistant Director, Handloom & Textiles Tinsukia, Nishikanta Sharma, Secretary, ARTFED, and Ketholelhou Mere, General Manager, North Eastern Coalfields, Coal India Ltd., along with other dignitaries and officials.

