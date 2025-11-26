State Handloom Expo, 2025–26 Begins in Dibrugarh

The expo is sponsored by the Development Commissioner for Handlooms, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, under the National Handloom Development Programme (NHDP).

The inaugural function saw a packed assembly of dignitaries and locals. Dr Saikat Patra, Hon’ble Mayor of Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation, inaugurated the event formally. He was accompanied by Shri N. N. Rana Patgiri, Principal Advisor, NEPDF, and Shri Manoj Kr. Baruah, President of Jeoti Moral Sangha.

Moreover, Shri Pallav Saikia, Circle Inspector of Handloom & Textiles, Dibrugarh, entrepreneur Shri Bidyut Acharya from Tinsukia Tea Garden, Shri Nitya Nanda Dihingia, Rtd Deputy Conservator of Forest, Shri Kamal Kr. Baruah, Additional Director, NEPDF and Shri Bidyut Rana Patgiri, Director & CEO, NEPDF, were among several others.