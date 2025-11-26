State Handloom Expo, 2025–26 Begins in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh: The vibrant spirit of the handloom tradition in India comes alive with the inauguration of the State Handloom Expo (Hathkargha Mela) 2025–26 at Jeoti Moral Sangha’s Field, Chiring Chapori, Dibrugarh. The prestigious 14-day event, organised by the North East People’s Development Federation (NEPDF), Guwahati, is intended to help local weavers, promote indigenous craftsmanship, and give wider marketing exposure to handloom artisans from across the region.
The expo is sponsored by the Development Commissioner for Handlooms, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, under the National Handloom Development Programme (NHDP).
The inaugural function saw a packed assembly of dignitaries and locals. Dr Saikat Patra, Hon’ble Mayor of Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation, inaugurated the event formally. He was accompanied by Shri N. N. Rana Patgiri, Principal Advisor, NEPDF, and Shri Manoj Kr. Baruah, President of Jeoti Moral Sangha.
Moreover, Shri Pallav Saikia, Circle Inspector of Handloom & Textiles, Dibrugarh, entrepreneur Shri Bidyut Acharya from Tinsukia Tea Garden, Shri Nitya Nanda Dihingia, Rtd Deputy Conservator of Forest, Shri Kamal Kr. Baruah, Additional Director, NEPDF and Shri Bidyut Rana Patgiri, Director & CEO, NEPDF, were among several others.
The expo has attracted the participation of more than 60 weavers, entrepreneurs, NGOs, and handloom societies from different parts of Assam and the Northeast. Many exhibitors are showcasing a wide variety of handwoven products, including traditional Assamese textiles, ethnic fabrics, modern handloom wear, and innovative designs by grassroots artisans.
More than a commercial outlet, the Hathkargha Mela is a celebration of cultural identity and the undying art of handloom weaving. It gives the weavers direct access to buyers, which eventually expands market opportunities and involves the young generation in traditional textile arts.
Thousands of visitors, artisans, and members of Jeoti Moral Sangha marked their presence on the opening day, signifying a strong start to the two-week-long celebration. The expo will remain open to the public for 14 days, offering a unique opportunity to experience the richness, diversity, and artistry of India's handloom heritage.