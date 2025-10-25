State-level drawing competition in Guwahati to honour late artist Anal Jyoti Das

A CORRESPONDENT

GUWAHATI: A state-level drawing competition will be held on November 16 at Nandi Mikir Primary School in Guwahati's Six Mile area. The competition is being organized by Aelita Art and Craft School in memory of Late artist Analjyoti Das.

The competition will have four categories, namely pre-primary to Class 2, Class 3 to Class 5, Class 6 to Class 8, and Class 9 to graduation level. The winners will receive cash prizes totalling Rs 30,000, trophies, and certificates. All participants will receive participation certificates and consolation prizes.

The competition is open to students from across Assam, and participants can register online through the provided link https://forms.gle/gp5wAhGArGEAW7Ct8 by November 10, 2025. Offline registration will also be held on November 9, 2025, at Nandi Mikir Primary School.

The competition aims to promote art and creativity among students and provide a platform for them to showcase their talent. For more information, interested participants can contact 7577017876, 9864110708, or 9435348536.

