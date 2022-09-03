Training on Agriculture Held

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT, Sept 2: Technical training on 'Grafting Techniques for Raising Grafted Tomato Seedlings' organised by the district agriculture offices of both Sonitpur and Biswanath districts under the APART (Assam Agri-business and Rural Transformation Project) was held at Kachari Gaon, Sootea on Friday. The training was organised with an aim of increasing production of brinjal and tomato through the pruning process of cultivation. The participants covering both Sonitpur and Biswanath district agriculture offices were imparted training by a team of experts from World Vegetable Centre, Hyderabad and Guwahati branch including scientist Ravi Shankar and Arbin Upadhyaya respectively.

The workshop was attended by Dilip Gayan, agriculture officer of Sonitpur, Manoj Narzary, sub-division agriculture officer of Biswanath, Manash Jyoti Gogoi, agriculture development officer, Sootea development block, Shyamanta Bora and Durlav Bora, officers from APART Biswanath besides participants farmers.

