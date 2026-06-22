State minister Rameswar Teli inaugurates Duliajan’s first Rail Over Bridge (ROB)

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: State minister Rameswar Teli inaugurated Duliajan’s first Rail Over Bridge (ROB) at Madhabpur on Sunday, ending years of traffic congestion in the oil township. The 830-metre bridge, built at Rs 72 crore, will ease movement on the Madhabpur-Tipling Road, where railway crossings frequently caused long delays for commuters and goods vehicles.

“This bridge has been a long-standing demand of the people,” Teli said at the ceremony. He added that the Assam government contributed Rs 47 crore while the Indian Railways funded Rs 25 crore for the project.

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