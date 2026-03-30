State Voter’s Electoral Education and Participation (SVEEP) Golaghat organizes cycle rally

A Correspondent

GOLAGHAT: The State Voter’s Electoral Education and Participation (SVEEP) Cell, Golaghat, organized a cycle rally on March 29, to promote voter awareness and encourage citizens to exercise their right to vote. The rally was flagged off by the District Commissioner of Golaghat and was graced by Assam State SVEEP Icon and renowned para-cyclist Rakesh Banik.

The rally aimed to engage citizens from various walks of life, including women, senior citizens, specially abled individuals, and youth—especially new voters—while emphasizing the importance of the right to vote in a democracy. Rakesh Banik, while addressing the participants of the cycle rally and the public gathering, appealed to citizens to come forward to cast their votes and contribute to achieving 100 percent voter turnout in Golaghat. The District Commissioner mentioned that the cycle rally would add synergy to the ongoing SVEEP activities being carried out in the district.

Today’s rally started from the office of the District Commissioner, Golaghat, and concluded at Pulibor. Students, members of the Sports Authority of India, Jeevika Sakhis, Bima Sakhis, Pashu Sakhis, Krishi Sakhis, Anganwadi workers, and local residents participated in the event. The Co-District Commissioner of Dergaon, Additional District Commissioners, key officials from the Office of the District Commissioner, and SVEEP members were also present.

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