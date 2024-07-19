AJYCP District Unit Stages Sit-In Protest Against CAA Implementation in Nagaon

NAGAON: Along with the rest of the state, the district unit of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) on Thursday staged a sit in protest against the implementation of CAA in the state near at the Office of District Commissioner, Nagaon.

Over hundred of agitators from the district unit of the youths and students’ organization participated in the stir and reverberated the air of the small town with anti CAA slogans and also criticized the BJP-led NDA Government at the centre as well as at the BJP led state alliance government in the state.

During the stir, the protesters demanded to declare null and void of the the act so far as the implementation of the act will pose a threat to the identity of the greater Assamese nation in the state itself in coming days. If the government implements the fatal act in the state, the organization will not be silent and will initiate massive democratic movement in the state against CAA, the participants asserted while briefing to local media fraternity here.

Prabal Sarma, the incharge district president of the organization, Debasish Das, district general secretary of the organization, Deep Moni Bora and Diganta Das, the central organizing secretary and central publicity secretary of the organization respectively led the agitation today here.

