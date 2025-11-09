Statewide AASAA bike rally demands ST status and implementation of Adivasi Accord

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a spirited show of unity and determination, the All Adivasi Students' Association of Assam (AASAA) on Saturday launched a state-wide bike rally from Beghapara, Udalguri, the burial site of late Adivasi student leader Pradeep Nag. The rally, spearheaded by AASAA Vice President Ishak Lakra, is set to traverse across Assam to highlight the long-pending demands of the Adivasi community.

Addressing the gathering before the flag-off, Ishak Lakra outlined the association's key demands granting of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Adivasi people, distribution of land pattas to landless families, increase in tea garden workers' daily wages to Rs 551, rehabilitation of families displaced during the 1996 ethnic conflict in Kokrajhar, and full implementation of the 2022 Adivasi Accord.

He expressed disappointment that despite repeated representations and assurances, the government has failed to deliver on its promises. "The issues faced by the Adivasi community have remained unresolved for decades. The government must act now to bring justice and equality to our people," Lakra asserted.

The rally marks a renewed phase of the AASAA's state-wide movement aimed at ensuring socio-political recognition and welfare for the Adivasi population of Assam.

