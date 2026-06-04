Statue of Martyr Captain Gautam Sharma Unveiled in Biswanath to Honour His Sacrifice

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BISWANATH CHARIALI: A statue of Martyr Captain Gautam Sharma was unveiled at Baghmara in Biswanath by retired Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita, honouring the brave army officer who sacrificed his life in service of the nation.

Born in 1982, Captain Sharma had aspired to serve the country from a young age. He joined the 8th Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry of the Indian Army in 2004 and earned recognition for his dedication, courage, leadership, and weapon-handling skills. His exemplary service was acknowledged with the Force Commander’s Commendation Card.

Captain Sharma lost his life on June 3, 2007, during a military operation in the Abad Gutur area of Jammu and Kashmir. He fell into a deep gorge while attempting to cross an overhanging cliff using a rope.

To preserve his legacy, his parents, Prafulla Sharma and Mamoni Sharma, installed the statue on land in Baghmara that had been purchased with their son’s first salary. The unveiling ceremony was attended by former army officers, dignitaries, and local residents. Speaking at the event, Lt Gen (Retd) Rana Pratap Kalita said Captain Sharma’s valour, dedication, and sacrifice continue to inspire young people. Locals said the memorial would help pass on the values of patriotism, courage, and selfless service to future generations while keeping the martyr’s memory alive.

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