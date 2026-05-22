Statue of Zubeen Garg unveiled by Garima Garg in Boko, draws emotional tribute and large gathering

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: In a poignant ceremony that drew thousands, Garima Saikia Garg, wife of the Late cultural icon Zubeen Garg, unveiled a 10-foot bronze statue of the 'Son of God' at Boko on Wednesday night. The initiative, undertaken by the Bogai Cultural Organisation, was realised at a cost of nearly Rs 15 lakh, with the statue being sculpted by local artiste Pulak Rabha.

The event turned deeply emotional as young boys and girls of Boko performed 'Mukuta Mukuta,' the song from Garg's final film 'Roi Roi Binale,' creating a moment of collective grief. Garima herself rendered some of Zubeen's timeless songs, joined by singer Jubilee Baruah and several other artistes, captivating the massive crowd.

The felicitation ceremony saw distinguished personalities, including Hiranya Pathak, Arjun Chettri, Sangeet Boro, Sarang Patowary, Ankur Rabha, Jitu Das, and Sumit Rabha, presenting Garima with traditional Assamese honours - gamocha, seleng, japi, sarai, floral bouquets, and a citation. The unveiling was coordinated by Boko Press Club President Govinda Doloi.

Soon after, newly elected Boko-Chaygaon MLA Raju Mesh inaugurated the cultural stage, which hosted performances of Zubeen's evergreen songs by multiple artistes alongside Garima. In her address to the press, Garima praised the effort to immortalise Zubeen through the statue, remarking, "He lives in everyone's heart, and that is the true success of life." She urged the people of Assam to carry forward Zubeen's unfinished work in culture, society, youth development, and environmental causes, declaring that only then would he truly remain alive.

Garima expressed gratitude for the love and respect shown across Assam through the construction of Zubeen's statues, calling for his creations to be preserved and propagated across generations. Reflecting on Zubeen's own words, "If people remember my creations more than me, I will be happy," she appealed for unity in building a harmonious and secure Assam.

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