STF and Kamrup police jointly apprehended four dacoits at Singra

BOKO: An Assam STF team along with Kamrup police led by Additional SP of STF Kalyan Kumar Pathak has apprehended four dacoits from Singra under Boko Police Station on Friday early in the morning. ASP Pathak said that they got a source information about them that they will come from Goalpara towards Guwahati and somewhere they will steal an ATM.

After getting the tip off, Kamrup Police especially the Boko PS OC Phanindra Nath and Chaygaon PS OC Bhaskar Mallah Patowary started search information and early in the morning ASP Kalyan Kumar Pathak and other police personnel successfully apprehended the trio at Singra, some 11 kilometers from Boko Police Station. Boko PS OC Phanindra Nath said a cas has been registered in Boko PS Case No. 279/2024, U/S- 399 IPC R/W Sec- 25(1-A) of Arms Act. The quartet names are Montu Das from Boko, Kenaram Basumatary from Udalguri, Fazal Haque and Nirmal Das from Hajo. Police recovered a .32 Pistol, 2 nos bullets, Gas cutter and a gas cylinder.

