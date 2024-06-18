STF Busts Drug Peddling Operation, Seizes Heroin Worth Rs 3 Crore in Boko Raid

BOKO: A Special Task Force team led by Additional SP Kalyan Kumar Pathak and Boko Police apprehended three drug peddlers at Boko on Sunday evening. The raid was mounted after the STF team was tipped off that notorious drugs peddler Nasir Bhai of South Salmara district and his associates in MG Hector car No. AS 01 FQ 3128 and Dzirecar No. AS 01 FW 3878 would receive a narcotics consignment bound from Sora in Thoubal district of Manipur to Goalpara which would be carried by a Manipuri carrier named Salim Uddin of Sora.

The MG Hector car was intercepted in front of Boko police station and the STF team recovered 30 packets of heroin kept in a bag. Weighing 420 gms without cover, the heroin has been valuedat approximatelyRs 3 crore. The three occupants in the MG Hector car Nasir Bhai alias Nasir Uddin (37 years) from South Salmara, Atikur Rahman (30 years) and the Manipuri carrier Salim Uddin (31 years) were apprehended.

“The Dzirecar which was escorting as the lookout vehicle escaped towards Matia in Goalpara district. The house of the driver Shohidul Islam of Matia was searched but he escaped leaving behind the vehicle while his family members resisted and facilitated his escape. Necessary legal measures are being taken,”informed STF ASP Kalyan Kumar Pathak.

