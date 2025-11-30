Stones thrown at night bus in Bokakhat, passengers left terrified

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The law-and-order situation in Bokakhat has been deteriorating and people are living in fear and uncertainty day and night. Bokakhat, already notorious for thefts and drug-related activities, seems to be sinking further. This time, the target of the miscreants was a night bus. Stones were thrown at a Guwahati-bound night bus travelling on the National Highway at Bokakhat’s Lakhowjan, terrifying the passengers. Fortunately, none of the passengers were harmed. After the passengers informed the police, they arrived and began an investigation, though no clues have been found so far. The broken window of the bus was temporarily covered with polythene before it continued its journey.

Also Read: Assam: Night Bus Overturns in Boko’s Bandapara, Several Passengers Injured