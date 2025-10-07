Assam: Night Bus Overturns in Boko’s Bandapara, Several Passengers Injured

Visuals from the site showed shattered windowpanes, scattered luggage, and visibly shaken passengers being helped out of the bus. Emergency services and locals worked together to assist the injured and clear the roadway for traffic, which was briefly disrupted.

The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation, but early reports suggest speeding or driver fatigue could be contributing factors.

Residents of the area have once again raised concerns over road safety and accident-prone zones on this busy highway stretch. Authorities have assured a detailed probe and necessary measures to prevent such mishaps in the future.