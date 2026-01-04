Stray tiger from Kaziranga suspected in Sootea, villagers on edge

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Villagers in the southern part of Sootea are living in fear following the presence of a stray tiger in the area. Early this morning, locals in the Bhojmari area, bordering the sixth edition of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNP&TR), discovered the partially eaten body of a deer near the Biswanath-Panpur embankment. Residents suspect the deer was killed by a tiger that strayed from the park.

The matter was immediately reported to the Biswanath Wildlife Division and the forest department, whose team visited the site and removed the carcass following departmental procedures. Despite this, fear and tension continue to prevail among local residents.

