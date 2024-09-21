Meghalaya: BSF seizes buffalo horns, liquor along Indo-Bangladesh border

Shillong: In two separate operations, the Border Security Force has foiled smuggling attempts along the Indo-Bangladesh border, seizing a large number of buffalo horns and liquor worth over Rs 13 lakhs.

“In a series of continuous operations aimed at curbing smuggling activities along the Indo-Bangladesh border, on 19th September 2024, a patrolling party of 193rd battalion of the Border Security Force apprehended an Indian national along with a vehicle loaded with a large number of buffalo horns concealed in bags,” the BSF said in a press release.

In a follow-up operation on 20th September 2024, the same battalion successfully seized liquor worth over Rs 13 lakhs, which was intended for smuggling into Bangladesh, the BSF said.

“The BSF remains dedicated to ensuring the security of the nation’s borders and will continue to take decisive action against smuggling and related activities,” said the press release.

Earlier this week, in two different operations, the BSF successfully thwarted illegal smuggling attempts along the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya by seizing cattle and other contraband items worth more than Rs 16 Lakhs while being smuggled to Bangladesh through the International border of Meghalaya, said an official press release from BSF.

The operation took place on Tuesday near the International border in Meghalaya.

Acting on specific info, BSF troops of 193 Bn BSF Meghalaya seized a huge quantity of eatable and contraband items along the Indo-Bangladesh border of the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya. The confiscated items were handed over to the concerned customs office for further necessary legal action.

In another operation, BSF troops of the 4th Bn BSF rescued 12 buffaloes from the border area of BOP Hawaitila, while being smuggled to Bangladesh.

Apart from the above operations, BSF troops of 200 Bn BSF Meghalaya seized a large quantity of clothing items while being smuggled to Bangladesh from the International border of Meghalaya.

Earlier on September 1, the Border Security Forces of Meghalaya, in collaboration with Meghalaya Police, successfully apprehended a Bangladeshi smuggler/Tout near the international border of East Khasi Hills district. The individual, identified as Mohd Mijan Mia (49 years), is a resident of Sunamganj district, Bangladesh.

Acting on specific info, troops of 193 Bn BSF Meghalaya in a joint operation with local police, apprehended a Bangladeshi smuggler from the jungle area near the international border. During initial questioning, the apprehended individual disclosed that he has been operating as a tout, facilitating the illegal entry of Bangladeshi nationals into India and engaging in smuggling activities. The individual has been handed over to PS Dangar for further investigation and legal proceedings.

