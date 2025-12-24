Street play ‘Xojag Xocheton Hou Ahok’ staged across Sivasagar district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: A street play titled 'Xojag Xocheton Hou Ahok' was staged in Sivasagar by the artistes of Jyoti Sangha, a leading social and cultural organization of Amolapatty, under the initiative of Sivasagar District Legal Services Authority and with the cooperation of Sivasagar district administration on Tuesday.

Written and directed by noted playwright Debabrata Borthakur, the street play focused on important social issues such as prevention of child marriage, safeguarding the fundamental rights of girls to education and healthcare, encouraging parents to send their children to school, eradicating the use of alcohol, drugs, and other intoxicating substances from society, and building a healthy, strong and morally upright social order.

The play also highlighted the provision of free legal aid extended by the government and the legal system to protect the fundamental rights of economically backward and underprivileged sections of society. Through the medium of street theatre, efforts were made to raise awareness among the general public about education, healthcare, livelihood, and the importance of maintaining peace, unity, and harmony for the creation of a healthy socio-cultural environment.

Artistes of Jyoti Sangha, including Debabrata Borthakur, Hemanta Bhuyan, Rituraj Changkakoty, Rina Goswami, and Shyamal Rajguru, portrayed various roles in the play. The street play was performed in different parts of the district, including Amguri, Morabazar, Jhanji, and Gaurisagar, and received an encouraging response from the public.

Also Read: Tribute to Zubeen Garg in Dhubri through street play during Durga Puja