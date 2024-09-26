Strict guidelines issued for smooth conduct of state-level recruitment exams in Cachar

SILCHAR: With the Assam State-Level Recruitment Commission set to hold examinations for vacant Class-III posts on September 29, the Cachar district administration has implemented stringent measures to ensure a smooth, fair, and transparent process. The exams, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), will assess candidates for graduate-level (Paper IV) and HSLC-level (Paper V, including driver positions) posts.

A total of 33,916 candidates—22,491 for Paper IV and 11,425 for Paper V—will appear for the exams at various centres across Cachar from 9:00 a.m., to 12:00 p.m.

To prevent malpractices, Cachar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav has enforced strict prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. The orders ban gatherings within a 100-meter radius of examination centres, limiting access to only authorized personnel such as candidates, invigilators, and officials.

Additionally, candidates are strictly forbidden from carrying mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, or any electronic gadgets inside the exam halls. The use of calculators, USB drives, or any materials that could aid in unfair practices is also prohibited.

Any violation of these orders will attract stringent legal action, ensuring the integrity of the examination process in Cachar. These precautions were detailed in a press release issued from the Regional Office of Information & Public Relations, Barak Valley Zone, stated a press release.

