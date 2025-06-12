Stuck in gridlock: A cry for help from frustrated residents

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The roads in front of our lanes have become a nightmare due to trucks headed to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) godown blocking the passage. Residents are stuck for hours, struggling to get in and out of their homes. The FCI claims it's not their responsibility, while the police say they'll penalize the trucks only when they receive a complaint. But isn't it the police's duty to ensure that trucks aren't parked illegally, causing inconvenience to the public?

A Case of Buck-Passing

The situation highlights a classic case of buck-passing between government agencies. The FCI godown seems to be operating without regard for the residents' plight, while the police appear to be adopting a reactive rather than proactive approach. When will these agencies take responsibility for ensuring the smooth flow of traffic and the well-being of citizens?

The Police's Role

The police's primary duty is to maintain law and order, which includes ensuring that roads are clear of obstructions. By saying they'll fine trucks only when they receive a complaint, the police seem to be shirking their responsibility. Shouldn't they be taking proactive measures to prevent such situations from arising in the first place?

A Call to Action

It's high time for the authorities to take notice of this issue and work towards finding a solution. The residents shouldn't have to suffer due to the inefficiency of government agencies. We demand that the FCI and the police take immediate action to address this problem and ensure that the roads are clear for the smooth movement of traffic.

The Way Forward

To resolve this issue, the FCI and the police need to work together. The FCI should ensure that their godown operations don't cause inconvenience to the public, while the police should take proactive measures to enforce traffic rules and prevent illegal parking. Only through collective effort can we hope to find a solution to this problem.

Let's hope that the authorities take immediate action to address this issue and bring relief to the frustrated residents.

