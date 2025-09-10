Students, admirers pay tribute to teacher Rajiv Kalita in Bongaigaon

A CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: A tribute ceremony was held on Tuesday evening at Bongaigaon theme park in memory of Rajiv Kalita, fondly known as ‘English Sir.’ Kalita, who tragically ended his life on September 5, was remembered by students, friends, and admirers for his dedication to teaching and his kind-hearted nature.

The programme saw a large turnout of people who lit candles, shared memories, and offered prayers. Organizers said that the event was meant not only to mourn his loss but also to celebrate his contributions to education and the community.

Also Read: Tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika in Colombo

Also Watch: