Students of Khamardwisa High School of Baksa district join cleanliness drive

KOKRAJHAR: After having pledge to stay away from intoxicating substances recently, the students of Khamardwisa High School of Lakhibazar in Baksa district have set another example of creating hygienic atmosphere by carrying out cleanliness drive in an around the school compound recently.

As the government of BTR has launched ‘Green Bodoland Mission’ with the objectives of massive plantation to recover the green cover and make plastic- free zone for hygienic atmosphere, all the students of the school actively took part in the cleanliness drive, picked up waste plastic materials and foster a message against the use of one-time plastic materials. It is also learnt that Khamardwisa High School constantly carry out such initiatives for creating a good environment and planting trees.

Talking to The Sentinel, Assistant Teacher of Khamardwisa High School Mendela Brahma (Dwimasa) who is also a popular comedian of Bodo film said yet in another gesture, the students of the school actively took part in the cleanliness drive in and around the school compound on Thursday. He said the headmaster of the school-Bhamal Basumatary and Assistant Teacher Dharma Kanta Brahma led the cleanliness drive on that day. He also said the students of the school recently stood in front of the prayer arena and pledged to stay away from consuming alcohol, drugs, sewing tobacco, gutka and other intoxicating substances which was administered by the senior Assistant Teacher of the school Chandra Kanta Basumatary. He said the use of drugs and other alcoholic substances were increasing in the society especially among the young generations which is becoming a matter of grave concern. He also said Khamardwisa High School of Baksa district used to bring awareness against the use of intoxicating substances and cleanliness drive among the school students from time to time to create a good environment.

