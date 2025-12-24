Tension grips Pathsala after man allegedly assaulted near construction site

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: Tensions prevailed in Bajali on Tuesday following an alleged assault on a man near the Canara Bank area of Pathsala, prompting residents to demand verification of documents of labourers working at nearby construction sites.

According to the victim, the incident occurred when he went to wash his hands in front of an under-construction building. He alleged that a group of labourers working at the site verbally abused him and later assaulted him without provocation. He further claimed that a rickshaw puller who attempted to intervene was also attacked.

The incident led to panic and concern among local residents, who gathered at the spot and demanded strict action against those involved. Along with seeking justice for the victim, locals urged the police to verify the identity and documentation of the labourers, citing security concerns and the absence of proper records.

Upon receiving information, police reached the scene and brought the situation under control. Six labourers working at the construction site were taken into custody for questioning. The owner of the under-construction building stated that while a main contractor was engaged for the work, detailed records of the individual labourers were not maintained at the site.

Police officials stated that the matter is under investigation and that appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings.

Later, several Hindu organizations visited the location and demanded a thorough investigation. They also urged the police to verify the identity and documentation of the labourers, expressing suspicion that some of them may be illegal immigrants.

