Students showcase talent at International Academy of Scholars on Children’s Day

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The International Academy of Scholars (IAS) marked Children’s Day on Friday with enthusiasm, hosting a series of creative exhibitions that showcased students’ talent and imagination.

The school campus buzzed with activity as students presented colourful artworks, innovative science models, insightful EVS displays, and interactive maths projects. Each exhibition highlighted the creativity, awareness, and problem-solving skills of young learners.

Students proudly explained their creations to teachers, parents, and guests, turning the day into a joyful learning experience.

Also Read: Children’s day celebrated with enthusiasm at 1st battalion, Sonapur