“Study of history strengthens a nation,” says Hemanta Dhing Majumdar at meet in Dibrugarh

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DIBRUGARH: "The study of history strengthens a nation. Without understanding the past, the future can never be truly bright," said Hemanta Dhing Majumdar, National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Samiti.

He was speaking at the general meeting of the Dibrugarh District Itihas Sankalan Samiti held on April 24 at the conference hall of the historic DHSK College (Autonomous). He emphasized that present-day society, politics, religion, and culture had not emerged overnight but were the results of thousands of years of evolution.

He said that through the study of history, one could understand how a nation, its people, and its language reached their present condition. He further stated that humanity had made many mistakes in the past-whether due to wars or flawed policies-and that studying history helped us recognize those mistakes and avoid repeating them in the future.

Dr Sashi Kanta Saikia, President of the Dibrugarh District unit of the Itihas Sankalan Samiti, noted writer, academician, scholar, historian, and Principal DHSK College (Autonomous), stated that history connected a nation to its roots and that through it, we learn about the bravery, sacrifices, struggles and patriotism of our ancestors.

He added that studying the history of literature, architecture, science and art enabled us to understand the intelligence, creativity, and skills of earlier generations, which in turn inspired new innovations. He also remarked that the study of history helped develop a humane outlook and foster unity amidst diversity.

In the meeting, a new executive committee for the 2026-2028 term was formed with Dr Sashi Kanta Saikia as President, Karishma JK Baishnavi as Secretary, Dr Jyoti Prasad Phukan as Vice-President, Pooja Bhattacharya as Organizing Secretary, Bhaswati Gogoi and Snigdha Baruah as assistant secretaries, and Subaran Bhattacharya as Treasurer.

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