Sub-Divisional Land Advisory Committee meeting held in Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: A meeting of the Sub-Divisional Land Advisory Committee was held on Friday at the office of the District Commissioner, Dibrugarh, in the presence of District Commissioner Bikram Kairi.

In the meeting, a total of 1,561 individual proposals received under the permanent services of Mission Basundhara 2.0 for allotment of government land across all revenue circles of Dibrugarh district, along with the proposals submitted by various institutions and organizations, were placed for consideration. The committee thoroughly examined and reviewed these proposals and granted approval to the cases found eligible.

In addition, several other revenue-related matters were also discussed in the meeting.

Those present included MLA of Duliajan constituency Terash Gowala, Duliajan Co-District Commissioner Ankur Das, Khowang Co-District Commissioner Jayant Charan, Naharkatia Co-District Commissioner Biraj Baruah, Additional District Commissioner (Revenue) Dr Monika Bora, Vice-Chairperson of Zilla Parishad Suman Mesh Dihingia, Chief Executive Officer of Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council Tonkeshwar Sonowal, representatives of the MP and MLAs, Circle Officers of all revenue circles of Dibrugarh district, chairpersons of Naharkatia, Chabua, and Namrup Municipal Boards, along with officials of the concerned departments.

