Subdued Chhath Puja observed in Bongaigaon amid mourning for Zubeen Garg

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Chhath Puja, the four-day festival dedicated to worshipping the sun god and Chhathi Maiya, was observed with devotion across Bongaigaon on Sunday.

The festival, marked by strict fasting and offerings to the setting and rising sun, includes key rituals such as Nahay Khay (holy bath and single meal), Kharna (fast broken with kheer and fruits), Sandhya Arghya (offering to the setting sun), and Usha Arghya (offering to the rising sun). Devotees observed a rigorous 36-hour fast, praying for the health, happiness, and prosperity of their families.

The main celebration of the festival took place at the Bongaigaon Walking Zone, organized by the Purbottar Bihari Parishad, where over five thousand devotees gathered to perform the rituals. The atmosphere at the ghats, illuminated with diyas and filled with devotional songs, reflected faith and cultural harmony. However, this year’s celebration was subdued following the untimely demise of Assam’s beloved singer Zubeen Garg. Organizing committee members Ray Ranjit Singh, Rajesh Ray, Dilip Kumar, and Rakesh Shah said, “We have cancelled all cultural programmes this year to pay tribute to the legend. Only the religious rituals are being observed.”

Also Read: Dibrugarh prepares for Chhath puja with focus on safety and crowd management