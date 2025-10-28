Subject Teacher Probin Gogoi Passes Away at 55 due to cardiac arrest

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Probin Gogoi, a resident of Gaurisagar Matiabat Tiniali, and subject teacher of Dikhowmukh HS School in the English Department, passed away on Monday morning due to cardiac arrest. He was 55. Gogoi was undergoing treatment at Sanjivani Nursing home, Dibrugarh. His sudden demise has cast a pall of gloom in school as well as in Gaurisagar and his native village Konwerpur. Gogoi had joined the school in 1996 as a subject teacher. He is survived by his wife and three sons.

