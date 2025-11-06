Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s death anniversary observed across Assam

CORRESPONDENTS

TINSUKIA: The 14th death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Sudhakantha Dr. Bhupen Hazarika was observed today with solemn reverence and cultural enthusiasm at Uttar Margherita Rangamancha, organized by the Margherita Co-District Administration in association with the Department of Cultural Affairs. The programme began with floral tributes offered to the legendary music maestro, followed by a welcome address by Rahul Doley Co-District Commissioner, Margherita, who paid homage to Dr. Hazarika and stated that Bhupen Da was not merely a singer or composer but a visionary who preached compassion, brotherhood, and justice through his timeless creations. He added that Sudhakantha Dr. Bhupen Hazarika's songs, rooted in humanity and hope, will forever inspire society towards unity, peace, and love. A soulful chorus rendition of "Manuhe Manuhor Babe" was presented by 500 students from twelve (12) educational institutions of Margherita.

DIBRUGARH: The 14th death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika was commemorated with a magnificent chorus performance at Chowkidinghee Playground in Dibrugarh on Wednesday, where approximately 5,000 people gathered to sing the maestro's immortal composition 'Manuhe Manuhor Babe.' The event was jointly organized by the Dibrugarh district administration and the Department of Cultural Affairs. The massive gathering included participants spanning all generations, from children to elderly citizens, who united their voices in tribute to the 'Bard of the Brahmaputra.' Assam Power Minister and Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan, Mayor Dr Saikat Patra, District Commissioner Bikram Kairi, and other officials joined the community in the emotional rendition.

MORIGAON: On the occasion of the death anniversary of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, more than 5000 people including heads of various departments, students, teachers, AWWs, ASHA workers, SAKHIs of ASRLM, etc. sang the song 'Manuhe Manuhar Babe' in a symphony in a programme. Minister Pijush Hazarika, DC Anamika Tewari, CEO of MZP Ananta Kr Gogoi, ADCs, the Addl SP, DSP, and leaders of organizations were also present in the programme.

BOKAKHAT: The Bokakhat Nirman Gut observed the death anniversary of Sudhakantha Dr. Bhupen Hazarika today.

In front of the Bokakhat Mini IIT, floral tributes were paid to the full-sized statue of Sudhakantha by Jiten Gogoi, president of Bokakhat Nirman Gut, along with a large number of students and local residents of Bokakhat.

Students and various individuals also performed the immortal songs of Sudhakantha.

NAZIRA: Nazira Co-District Administration in collaboration with the Cultural Affairs Department of Assam Government, observed the 14th death anniversary of the legendary Dr. Bhupen Hazarika at the Nazira College Playground.

The programme began with a tribute ceremony at the portrait of Dr. Hazarika. The highlight of the event was the mass singing of Dr. Hazarika's iconic song "Manuhe Manuhor Babe" by over 500 people, including local artists, students, officials, media personnel, and culture enthusiasts.

DHUBRI: The 14th death anniversary of Sudhakantha Dr. Bhupen Hazarika was observed at the playground of Bholanath College, Dhubri on Wednesday. The event was organized by the Dhubri District Administration in collaboration with the Department of Cultural Affairs. The programme began with floral tributes to Dr. Bhupen Hazarika's portrait by the distinguished guests seated on the dais. Following this, a 17-minute-long musical medley of Bhupendra Sangeet was presented by participating artists.

NAGAON: The historic Nehrubali field at Nagaon was abuzz with over 5,000 students and locals who gathered to pay tribute to the legendary singer and Bharat Ratna, Dr Bhupen Hazarika, on his 14th death anniversary on Wednesday. The event was organized by the Department of Cultural Affairs, Government of Assam, in collaboration with the Nagaon district administration. The programme began with a rendition of the Assamese national anthem, followed by the lighting of lamps and a floral tribute to Dr Hazarika. The Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, Keshab Mahanta, was the chief guest on the occasion. In his address, the minister highlighted Dr Hazarika's immense contribution to Assamese culture and music, which has transcended generations. The highlight of the event was when over 5,000 students and locals came together to form a human chain and sing Dr Hazarika's iconic song "Manuhé Manuhor Babe" (Humanity for Humanity). This song, which promotes universal brotherhood and humanity, was recently recognized as a song of national importance by the Chief Minister of Assam, who has also appealed to the United Nations to adopt it as an anthem for humanity. During the event, two local artists, Ratimohan Nath and Ranjan Bezbaruah, were felicitated with a memento each for their contributions to the field of music. The event also saw the participation of local artists who sang Dr Hazarika's songs, paying tribute to the legendary singer. The District Commissioner, Debashish Sarma, in his address, urged the younger generation to preserve and promote Dr Hazarika's legacy. The event concluded with a vote of thanks and the Assamese national anthem.

TANGLA: Along with the rest of the state commemorating the 14th death anniversary of the Bard of the Brahmaputra, Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, a magnificent celebration of unity and melody filled the air at Udalguri on Wednesday as over 6,000 people gathered at the Parade Ground of DC Office campus in Udalguri to pay homage to the legendary artiste, humanitarian, and cultural icon . The event was graced by BTC Deputy CEM, Rihon Daimary, along with Udalguri MLA, Gobinda Chandra Basumatary; Udalguri District Commissioner, Pulak Patgiri; Udalguri Additional District Commissioner, Sarfraz Haque and several other dignitaries, which began with a floral tribute to Dr. Hazarika followed by a 17-minute medley of his timeless song 'Manuhe Manuhor Babe' that echoed across the grounds. The grand gathering was part of a large-scale tribute organised by the District Administration of Udalguri to commemorate the life and legacy of the legendary artiste, humanitarian, and cultural visionary. The highlight of the celebration was a synchronized chorus of Dr. Hazarika's immortal creation "Manuhe Manuhor Babe", performed by students, artistes, cultural bodies, and music enthusiasts. The collective rendition resonated with his universal message of humanity, equality, and brotherhood - the very ideals he championed throughout his life. Speaking on the occasion, BTC Deputy Chief, Rihon Daimari said, "Dr. Bhupen Hazarika was not merely a singer or composer; he was a philosopher and a cultural bridge-builder whose songs continue to guide society towards peace, justice, and unity."

KALAIGAON: The District Administration of Udalguri is has observed the death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika on Wednesday, with a large-scale public tribute in memory of the legendary artiste, humanitarian, and cultural visionary.

The event was started with floral tribute to tthe Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika in the morning on Wednesday where officials from all relevant departments attended here. The Udalguri administration aimed to ensure a meaningful and well-coordinated homage befitting the man known as the "Voice of the People". On the occasion, Grand Chorus Medley performed with a huge gathering at the Parade Ground of DC's Office campus and a total 5,000 participants including students, artistes, cultural bodies, and music enthusiasts took part in a synchronised chorus of Dr. Hazarika's immortal creation, "Manuhe Manuhor Babe". The mass singing is intended to echo the universal message of humanity, equality, and brotherhood the very values Dr. Hazarika dedicated his life's work too. Rihan Daimari, Dy. CEM of BTC addressed the gathering and he spoke , "Dr. Bhupen Hazarika was not just a singer and composer he was a philosopher, a communicator of truth and a cultural bridge builder also.

MANGALDAI: Along with other parts of the state, rich tributes were paid to the legendary music maestro Dr Bhupen Hazarika in Darrang district on his death anniversary. The Darrang district administration organised a tribute-paying ceremony at the playground of Mangaldai Govt Higher Secondary School, where floral tributes were offered before his portrait. This was followed by a medley of popular songs by the legendary artiste, performed by selected artistes, after which District Commissioner Parag Kr Kakaty delivered the welcome address. Legislators Dr Paramananda Rajbongshi of Sipajhar and Basanta Das of Mangaldai taking part in the celebration, in their speeches highlighted the versatility and melody of Dr Bhupen Hazarika's creations, which strengthen societal harmony and inspire generations.

The highlight of the ceremony was the mass singing of the song 'Manuhe Manuhor Babe Jodihe Okono Nebhabe...', accompanied by the formation of a human chain involving everyone present-from young children to residents of the old-age home. The day-long celebrations concluded with the lighting of 100 earthen lamps before the full-size statue of the bard at his memorial park along the river Bega, a site also associated with his childhood memories.

