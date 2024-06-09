Sufal Chandra Das: A tribute

Sufal Ch. Das, a retired Railway employee, social worker and a philanthropist and a resident of Maligaon, Guwahati left for his heavenly abode on May 22 due to old age ailment. Late Das was born on March 1, 1936 at Malda and had his school and college education at Malda. In the year 1959 he joined the Indian Railway Service and retired as a Head Ticket Examiner on March 1, 1994. During his service he was awarded by the Department for his sincerity, honesty and dedication.

Among the colleagues he was friend, philosopher and guide and any employee who was in trouble or in problem late Das used to extend all help for which he was very popular and respected by other Railway employees. After retirement he joined the Ananda Marg Mission and devoted his retired life for the Ananda Marg Mission and connected with the Maligaon Centre as Office bearer and connected with the orphanage which is being run by the Ananda Marg Mission for the establishment of the inmates. He was always concerned for the uplift of the orphanage.

Late Das was a helpful and sympathetic neighbour and very humble in nature and used to lead a simple life. He was also connected with other centres of Ananda Marg Mission and followed the lofty ideals of Prabhat Ranjan Sarkar, the founder of the Ananda Marg Mission. He was a voracious reader and equally respected the other religious path. His death news cast a pall of gloom in and around Maligaon and a large numbers of his friends and well wishers paid last homage to the departed soul. His death was condoled by different organizations. Death is inevitable and no one can escape from it but the death of Late Das is a huge loss for the society which is not easy to fillup. Late Das has no vanity and treated everyone equally, specially poor and downtrodden. He was 88 and survived by son and daughter. His wife predeceased him. On the occasion of his Adya Shraddha, I pay my last homage to his departed soul.

– Subhash Chandra Biswas

