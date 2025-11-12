Sukapha 800-year jubilee committee welcomes move for Chao-lung Sukapha University

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The Chao-lung Sukapha 800-Year Jubilee Celebration Committee has warmly welcomed the Assam Government’s cabinet decision, under the leadership of the Chief Minister, to establish Chao-lung Sukapha University. The committee lauded the initiative as a fitting tribute to the great founder of the Assamese nation, Chao-lung Sukapha, the unifier of diverse ethnic communities such as the Moran, Borahi, and others, who established Bor Axom (Greater Assam) in 1228 AD through harmony and integration.

The proposal for such a university, envisioned earlier by eminent educationist Late Dr Bolin Konwar and his associates, aimed to create an intellectual foundation reflecting Sukapha’s legacy of unity and knowledge. The Jubilee Committee has expressed deep appreciation that the government has now taken concrete steps toward realizing this vision.

In a press statement, Committee President Kamaljyoti Gogoi, Working President Dr Indrajit Bezbaruah and General Secretary Jayanta Patar noted that the year 2028 marks the 800th anniversary of Sukapha’s arrival in Assam, a historic milestone in the formation of the greater Assamese identity. They stated that the establishment of Chao-lung Sukapha University ahead of this grand celebration carried immense cultural and intellectual importance.

The committee further urged the government to expedite preparations to inaugurate the university by 2028, preferably near the World Heritage site of Charaideo, in a way that preserved ecological balance and highlighted the historic ties between the Assamese and Naga communities through the Maidam-Watlong memorial heritage corridor.

Emphasizing the importance of excellence, the committee expressed hope that the proposed university will embody world-class architectural design, cutting-edge technology and a forward-looking curriculum, benefiting students from Assam and across the globe, while serving as a centre of knowledge inspired by the ideals of Chao-lung Sukapha.

